OK Aeronautics Commissions announces 2017 Aviation Art Contest Winners

OK (KSWO)- Nine students placed in the Oklahoma 2017 International Aviation Art Contest hosted by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.

Youth, ages 6 to 17, reflected on aviation by designing a piece of art based on the year’s theme, “Beyond the Clouds.” This year entries increased by nearly 1000% with a soaring 1112 entries from 73 schools statewide.

“The aerospace industry is one of our state’s top three employers and we must have skilled and competent workers for it to remain viable,” director of aeronautics Vic Bird said. “The shadow of an aging workforce is cast across the industry, and events like the annual Oklahoma Aviation Art Contest are critical to stimulating aviation interest among young people.”

In the Junior Division, ages 6 to 9, Reese Robichaux, from Russell Dougherty Elementary in Edmond, took home first prize. Tristen Boring from Stilwell, a student at Maryetta Junior High, took top honors in the Intermediate Division, ages 10-13. Guymon High School’s Yajahira Munoz finished atop the Senior Division, ages 14-17.

First-place winners in each of the three age categories receive $200 and are also presented with citations from their respective state senator and state representative.

The top three entries in each age division will now compete nationally in Washington D.C. for the right to advance to the international competition.

