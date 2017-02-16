Suspicious device found at Lawton car dealership

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A suspicious device in the parking lot of a local car dealership brought out Lawton Police and Fort Sill's Bomb Squad today.

It happened at Lawton Chrysler on Southeast Interstate Drive. Authorities evacuated the dealership and one wing of the Holiday Inn next door while they checked it out.

Members of the ordnance unit identified the object as some type of training device, and determined it was not a danger.

No word yet from investigators on how it got there.

