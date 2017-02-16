Frederick boxer training for first professional fight

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO) - A dream come true, that’s how one Frederick man described it as he prepared for his first professional fight.

Auney Castaneda was born and raised in Frederick and, on February 25th, he'll be heading to the Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton to box in the first ever Rage in the Ring event.

Castaneda has been boxing and MMA fighting for the last 10 years at an amateur level but has never fought professionally until now.

Castaneda started fighting simply to lose weight and now is training for his first professional fight. He said his professional debut is something he has known was possible for more than 10 years now.

He said his dream started back when he was a student at Western Oklahoma State University in Altus and one of his teachers told him to make a list of goals.

"One goal was to be a professional by 25, I’m a little late on that, another was a champion by 28, but it's all still reachable for me still and I'm still pushing for them and trying to go forward,” Castaneda said.

Castaneda said he started his fighting career alongside his family, setting up a mat in his dad's old tin barn.

"It was rough. Whatever it felt like outside, it was probably eight to ten degrees worse inside. I had one mat, maybe 20 feet long, six feet wide. That mat felt like a rock but I'm really passionate about Mixed Martial Arts,” Castaneda said.

Castaneda said he wishes his first professional fight was as an MMA fighter, but that he's perfectly happy he'll make his debut as a professional boxer, because of the opportunities it'll bring in the future. For now, he trains young fighters at a gym his family owns right in the heart of Frederick. He said through it all, his family has been there every step of the way.

"Through the ups and downs, always supporting me, always keeping it real with me,” Castaneda said. “That's what you need, you can't have a bunch of yes people, you need people there to keep it real with you and tell you how it is. They've believed in my crazy dreams ever since then, supported me financially, mentally, every way they can."

Castaneda said he has had several amateur fights, which have taught him a lot.

"I've been through so many things in my amateur career. A bunch of horrible mistakes that I've made. I've had some injuries in amateur fights that I shouldn't have had, I've had losses that I shouldn't have taken,” Castaneda said. “I'm just so driven, so passionate about succeeding that I won't quit."

Castaneda said those fights have made him stronger, not just physically but mentally, giving him confidence going into the fight.

"This is the perfect moment for me to be making my professional debut. I feel more mature, Castaneda said.”

Come fight night, Castaneda said he'll be proudly representing Frederick.

"It would be great to have the support of the community because this is something really new and really exciting,” Castaneda said.

The fight is Friday, February 25th and if you want to support Castaneda you can go to the NTA training center to buy tickets or a shirt.

