Citizens remember longtime Fredrick Police Chief and Tillman County Deputy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - People in Fredrick are mourning the death of longtime Fredrick Police Chief and Tillman County Deputy Rick Guill.

Guill died Wednesday due to health complications. He was 58.

Friends and family of Guill took to Facebook to express their condolences, one of them was Tillman County Sheriff Bobby Whittington, Guill’s former boss, and friend.

"Rick was an honest God fearing family man,” said Whittington. “He loved his family dearly and he loved Tillman County and the citizens of Tillman County very much. He went beyond the call to make sure that the citizens were taken care of."

Guill first joined the Frederick police department in 1980. In 1988, he left to become an associate pastor of a church in Texas but returned to Frederick in 1996, where he was police chief for over 16 years. He then worked as a Tillman County Deputy for four years.

Whittington said he remembers good times with Guill and the hard work he put into serving his community.

"Rick was a solid person,” said Whittington. “He was always at work and I didn't have to worry about him getting into something over his head. He knew from his experience and everything how to handle the calls."

In a statement, Guill's family said they will rest easy knowing that he is in heaven with his mother, father, and brother.

However, Whittington said it's hard to say goodbye.

"We lost a friend, coworker and it's something that hits kind of hard,” said Whittington.

He leaves behind a wife, three sons, and a daughter. No funeral arrangements have been made.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

