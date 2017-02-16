Altus hosts severe weather meeting

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Altus officials met with the community for a special lesson on storm spotting.



Altus Emergency Management, first responders and the First Alert Weather Team were present for the 9th annual community-wide meeting Thursday evening to discuss how to properly and safely observe and report severe weather.



The meeting focused on storm spotting training – but attendees also learned how to protect their property during storms.



Altus' Emergency Management Director Lloyd Colston stressed the importance and utility of this training.



"If you are safely trained on how to safely observe, and safely report, you're not going to get hurt,” he said, “and you're going to be a good neighbor to your neighbors as well, because you're going to know ahead of time what to expect, and then you're going to help your neighbor when the expected comes."

Anyone wishing to attend a severe weather training meeting can find a schedule of upcoming meetings at weather.gov/norman.



7NEWS is proud to partner with the Monarch radio stations in Altus.



In times of severe weather, Altus Viewers can listen to a live simulcast of Our 7 News First Alert weather coverage on 93.5 FM and KQ106 FM.

