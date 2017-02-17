Cameron homecoming offers events for all

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Cameron University's homecoming is this weekend, and there will be a whole host of events to enjoy.

Friday at 5:30 p.m. there will be a golf cart parade in C-U's Bentley Gardens.

Student organizations will decorate golf carts to see who can put the best one together, and will be followed by a drum line.

After that, there will be fun for the whole family at the Aggie Rec Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

Five people will also be inducted into the athletic hall of fame at 7:30 in the McCasland Ball Room, and the bonfire pep rally will be in the south Cameron Village lot at 8:30.

Associate director of Alumni Relations Frank Myers says this weekend's events are not just for the students.

"We not only have our current students on campus celebrating their experience,” Myers said, “but also inviting our alumni back and community members all to be together in this community."

The Aggie Family Fun Run will kick off Saturday's events at 9 a.m. at the MCC.

The Chuck Wagon Cook-off will start at 12:30 on the lawn of the Aggie Gym, just 30 minutes after Cameron's baseball game begins.

The womens and mens basketball games in the Aggie Gym will start at 2 and 4 in the afternoon.

