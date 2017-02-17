Pruitt's EPA confirmation vote expected today

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - Democrats kept the U.S. Senate in session overnight into Friday morning to oppose Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt's nomination to lead the EPA.

A final confirmation vote is scheduled today. At least one Republican senator has said she will vote against him. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford took to the senate floor to rally support.

"Scott absolutely believes in clean air and clean water and the accusations that somehow he wants dirty air and dirty water and our children to be poisoned is ludicrous," said Lankford. "The question for Scott is not if we should have clean air and clean water, it's who is the primary steward to our clean air and water."

Democrats do not appear to have enough support to block Pruitt's confirmation from going through today. As Oklahoma's attorney general, he sued the EPA 14 times.

