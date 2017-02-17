Enter for your chance to win Fists of Fury 13 tickets! - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Enter for your chance to win Fists of Fury 13 tickets!

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Fists of Fury 13 will feature 12 action-packed professional and amateur fights inside the steel cage.

Pro fights include:

  • Former UFC fighter Bubba McDaniels from Wichita Falls vs. Andre Kavanaugh from Austin.
  • Manny Muro from Anadarko vs.  'Bad' Booker Arthur from Dallas.
  • Jeremy Mier from Tulsa vs. Dakota Atnip from Vernon, Texas.

The featured amateur fight is Taylor Wilson from Chickasha vs.  The 6'9' monster Marshall Cochrum from Granbury, Texas.

