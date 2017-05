Planes clip wings while taxiing at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX (AP) - Two planes clipped wings while taxiing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, delaying passengers but causing no injuries.

Airport officials say a departing Frontier Airlines flight and an arriving Southwest Airlines flight met in a minor collision Thursday night. The Frontier plane was headed to Denver, and the Southwest flight was arriving from Oklahoma City.

Officials say the Frontier flight was pushing back from its gate when it made contact with the other plane. Airport crews say there was a fuel leak due to the collision.

The Frontier flight transferred passengers to another plane. Southwest officials helped passengers impacted by the delay get on connecting flights.

