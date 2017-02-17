Special election set to fill soon-to-be vacant House seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has scheduled a special election to fill a House seat being vacated by a lawmaker who resigned after admitting he asked a legislative aide to send him topless photos and accompany him to a strip club.

Fallin on Thursday scheduled the filing period for House District 75 for Feb. 27-March 1; a special primary election for May 9 and a special general election will be July 11. If a special primary is not necessary, the special general election will be May 9.

The winner will replace Republican Rep. Dan Kirby of Tulsa.

Kirby resigned after a special House committee recommended he be expelled.

Kirby has said he used poor judgment, but maintained that the relationship was consensual and disagreed that he should be expelled from the House.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.