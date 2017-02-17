OK Woman Who Stole from Daughter's Trust Fund Surrenders to Authorities

GARVIN COUNTY, OK –Sheryl Lynne Clark, 51, has turned herself in to the Garvin County Jail.

Clark is accused of making six fraudulent withdrawals from her daughter’s trust account. The trust was a Workers’ Compensation Court award due to the death of her father.

Clark allegedly made six withdrawals totaling more than $36,000 by forging the Workers’ Compensation Court judge’s signature.

By the time Clark’s daughter turned 18, there was no money left in the account.

A warrant for Clark’s arrest was issued for six counts of forgery in the first degree and one count of embezzlement, all of which are felony crimes.

Information provided by OSBI.