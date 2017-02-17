CCMH holds Healthy Heart Luncheon

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a Healthy Heart Luncheon in honor of Heart Health Month.

The event specifically focused on heart disease in women, the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, and how to modify risk factors.

Cardiologist Dr. Srilagha Ayirala was the featured speaker today. She offered these tips for preventing heart disease and living a healthier lifestyle.

"Try to make small changes at a time. Being physically active and getting at least 30 minutes of activity a day will definitely help you. And eating healthy will definitely help you. Keeping up with doctor’s appointments and taking medicines as you should be,” explained Dr. Ayirala.



Heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women in the United States; it is also the most preventable.

