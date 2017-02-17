It's Furry Friend Friday: Meet Maya

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It’s furry friend Friday and we’d love to introduce you to Maya. Maya is two years old and waiting for a family to pick her up from Lawton Animal Welfare.

Maya is a staff mix. She’s loving, caring and an all-around great dog! She’ll make a wonderful companion.

Lawton Animal Welfare is located at 2104 S.W. 6th Street. All dog adoptions are $55. All animals from Lawton Animal Welfare are fixed, up to date on their shots (including Rabies), micro-chipped, licensed with the city, and healthy. By adopting an animal from the Lawton Animal Welfare Division, you are not only saving the life of the animal you adopted but the one who gets to move into its pen.

