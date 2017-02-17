OK public schools shorted $8.4 million in aid in February

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KWTV)- Oklahoma public schools are being told they'll be shorted millions of dollars thanks to lagging state revenue for the second month in a row.

According to KWTV, schools will be shorted another $8.4 million in state aid bringing the total to $18.1 million for 2017.

Oklahoma State School Board Association Executive Director Shawn Hime told KWTV the annual shortfall for this year is projected to be closer to $50 million, a deep cut to classrooms.

With state revenue down and schools being forced to cut to bare bones, the only things that are left to get rid of are people-- custodians, cafeteria workers, secretaries, counselors and classroom teachers.

Information provided by KWTV.