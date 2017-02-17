Duncan company holds spring tire cleanup to prevent mosquitoes

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Warmer temperatures mean mosquitoes and one Duncan company is taking preventative measures to cut back on mosquito breeding before it even starts.

4D Tire Corporation is hosting its spring tire clean up between February 20th and April 21st. During that time, anyone in Stephens County can drop off tires at their center.

Tires can easily become a breeding ground for mosquitoes if they have any water in them. 4D Tire Corporation will get rid of the tires for you. The center located at 900 McCurdy Road in Duncan.

