Wichita Mountains Quilt Show runs through Feb. 18 at Great Plains Coliseum

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) The Wichita Mountains Quilt Show runs through February 18th and everyone is invited to attend.

Members of the Wichita Mountain Quilt Guild come together every two years to put on this show. It will take place today and tomorrow at the Great Plains Coliseum from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. tomorrow.

Proceeds go to various charities and to keeping the Guild going. Olivia Reese has been quilting for 3 and a half years and says quilting is a stress reliever for her.

“I really enjoy quilting it's really fun. It's just my escape. I go to my sewing room to escape. This is the product of my escape,” said Reese.

If you are interested in joining the Quilt Guild then you can find them on Facebook.

