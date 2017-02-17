Jefferson County enacts burn ban - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Jefferson County enacts burn ban

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Jefferson County has enacted a burn ban for the next 30 days.

The ban makes it illegal to burn anything outdoors without the proper clearance. The two exceptions to the burn ban include outdoor grilling, as long as it is not at ground level, and welding with a spotter and ample water supply.

Residents can also request permission to perform prescribed burns by picking up paperwork at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

