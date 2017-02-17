Jefferson County enacts burn ban

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.
President Donald Trump is using the nation that is home to Islam's holiest site as a backdrop to call for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism.
The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.
MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- For six years many have been patiently awaiting the grand opening of Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center.
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.
