Lawton man charged with robbing two women at gunpoint

A Lawton man is in jail after allegedly robbing two women at gunpoint.

On February 14th, Lawton police officers responded to the 5500 block of NW Cache Road in reference to a robbery which had taken place. When they arrived they made contact with two women who said the suspect, later identified as Collin Newton, had robbed them at gunpoint and stolen their cell phones and their car.

Officers later located the vehicle and after a short pursuit, Newton jumped from the car. While police were attempting to take Newton into custody, he reportedly resisted arrest. Officers were eventually able to take him into custody.

The two victims were able to identify Newton as the man who robbed them and Newton was charged with resisting arrest and first degree robbery which is a felony.

Newton faces at least 10 years in prison if convicted. His bond has been set at $50,000.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.