Cameron University Homecoming festivities

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A week of festivities is wrapping up at Cameron University. Students, staff, and supporters have been enjoying the school's 2017 Homecoming Week!



This year's theme is "Cameron Comics." The whole campus is decorated with everything from Old Sunday Comic Strip characters, to cartoons, to marvel superheroes. Earlier this week they had a magician and a comedian on campus, pizza parties, and a Homecoming Dance.

This Friday afternoon, a Golf Cart parade wrapped up the week featuring creative golf carts decorated by students and campus organizations.

If you take a look around Cameron University's campus you will feel like you are a part of a comic book magazine. Katie Powers is a Sophomore and a member of The Organizational Student Leadership Program at Cameron. Powers said they wanted to do something different this year, but something everyone could relate to.



"We always try to engage our students and one thing that they vote on is the theme of Homecoming. This year was the comic them and you could do anything from the Sunday Comic Strip to X-Men and Marvel so its been really popular in the media this year as well," Powers said.

There have been several events going on for students, alumni, family and the community. I spoke to several student who told me what they enjoy most about Homecoming.



"My favorite part is the sense of community you get with the current Cameron students, with the Lawton community, with Cameron Alumni it just bring everything together," Jardel said.



"One of my favorites is the Chuck Wagon cook Off! Tomorrow we are going to have a live band performing and we also have really good food! My favorite is the cobbler," Powers said.

"All of the events for Homecoming are very very interesting but I enjoy all of them! But this year particular It will be the nomination of the Homecoming King and Queen," Mizhquiri said.

Graduate student Jacob Jardel knows that excitement first-hand. He was crowned homecoming king back in 2015, he remembers that day and said this time of year on campus is a reminder of how how important Cameron is to him.

"It still trying to hit me that I won that year because it a long list of people who have been here who have done so much at Cameron and its a great place. Its a place I spent the better part of my growing years. It's a place that's kind of like home to me," Jardel said.

Cameron University hosted Family Fun at the Student Rec from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m on Friday night.

There will also be a Bonfire and Pep Rally, starting at 8:30 p.m.

The festivities continue Saturday, with events like the Family Fun Run starting at 9:00 a.m., the Chuck Wagon Cook Off is at noon..and the Aggie's Mens Basketball Team takes on Eastern New Mexico at 2p.m. During halftime at the basketball game a homecoming queen and king will be announced.

