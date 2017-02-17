Cancer-free Lawton student rings victory bell

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The sound of victory rang out at Carriage Hills Elementary School on Friday.

Eva Carver a 4th-grader at the school went through her last round of chemo a few weeks ago. Carver was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2015. After a long battle, she is now cancer-free, and gets to go back to school full-time with all her friends and classmates.

The kids were so pumped to have Eva back in class. Along with the bell ringing, a few kind words and a video full of Eva's supporters brought tears and laughter. But today meant Eva is finally getting back to being a kid.

"I feel free," said Eva. “Because now I'm free from all the chemo and all the sickness and all that stuff.”

A cancer-free Eva was singing along with her classmates to a video, made by her Carriage Hill Elementary teachers. It showed all of Eva's supporters in Lawton during the toughest time.



“It's so heartwarming,” said Cassie Jones, Eva’s teacher. “Every time I watch it I still get a little choked up.”

Jones and James Cunningham, her teacher this year, were part of the planning to have her ring the victory bell. And being back in the classroom, Eva was part of the day's planning, too.



"She used to be here 3 weeks out of the month and one week for treatment,” said Cunningham. “So now she'll be here all four weeks. So, it's great. And I think she's excited, she loves to read. She's an avid reader."

Eva's mother Christina Chaino-Ahkeahbo says her family needed this celebration.



"This day is very special because it signifies her ability to just let go and go on with life,” said Chaino-Ahkeahbo. “Be able to rebuild friendships, relationships, the love of life. Learning more. Just going forward with her education."

This isn't the first time Eva has rung the victory bell. On her last day of chemo, she rang the bell at OU Children's Hospital in front of all the doctors and nurses who have helped her.

With no more bells left to ring, Eva is getting back to the important things in life like school, friends and one more thing.

"I'm going to keep on body building,” said Eva. “I like to work out, and make myself stronger."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.