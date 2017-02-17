Lawton businesses awarded for beautification efforts - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton businesses awarded for beautification efforts

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Three Lawton businesses received awards Friday night for their efforts to better the community.

The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority handed out their annual Eye Candy Awards to Fleet Way Car Sales, Eastside Pharmacy and the Gateway Plaza.

LETA chairman Jay Burk said the winners were chosen because of the work they've done with their landscaping to make their property more appealing or even refurbishing an old building.

“Each one of these people have done great jobs in building new buildings, redoing a shopping centers or anything in our community. I think one of the winners tonight has redone a shopping center. It was just the pits before and now it's absolutely amazing and so that's what we're about,” Burk said.

Burk said besides raising the businesses' property value, the effort to improve the curb appeal also shows customers that the owners care, and makes people feel better about spending their money in the community.

