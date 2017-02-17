Students showcase projects at science fair - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Students showcase projects at science fair

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - More than 130 students are waiting to hear how they fared at the Stephens County Science Fair. 

Students in grades 5 through 12 presented projects in various categories, from testing which toilet paper is the strongest, to which soil is the best for plants, or which candy has the most sugar, to name a few.

The students not only had to come up with an idea, they also had to create a poster stating their hypothesis, and the steps they took to reach a conclusion. 

Dennis Loafman, the Superintendent of Red River Technology Center, which hosted tonight's fair, said it's important to get students excited about science and discovering new things.
 
“It's a chance to fuel a passion in a student that can develop into a great worker and someone that's maybe making that next discovery in medicine or engineering that's going to benefit all of us in society,” Loafman said.

Loafman said this fair also helps students learn life skills, like working through and solving problems.

Cash prizes, medals, and certificates will be awarded at a ceremony tomorrow.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Key lawmakers vow full airing of reasons behind Comey firing

    Key lawmakers vow full airing of reasons behind Comey firing

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-05-22 09:46:11 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-05-22 09:46:11 GMT

    Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.

    Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.

  • Trump opens first visit to Israel as president

    Trump opens first visit to Israel as president

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-05-22 09:46:07 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-05-22 09:46:07 GMT

    President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

    President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

  • North Korea says ready to deploy, mass-produce new missile

    North Korea says ready to deploy, mass-produce new missile

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:45 AM EDT2017-05-22 09:45:36 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 5:45 AM EDT2017-05-22 09:45:36 GMT

    In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.

    In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.

    •   
Powered by Frankly