Students showcase projects at science fair

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - More than 130 students are waiting to hear how they fared at the Stephens County Science Fair.

Students in grades 5 through 12 presented projects in various categories, from testing which toilet paper is the strongest, to which soil is the best for plants, or which candy has the most sugar, to name a few.

The students not only had to come up with an idea, they also had to create a poster stating their hypothesis, and the steps they took to reach a conclusion.

Dennis Loafman, the Superintendent of Red River Technology Center, which hosted tonight's fair, said it's important to get students excited about science and discovering new things.



“It's a chance to fuel a passion in a student that can develop into a great worker and someone that's maybe making that next discovery in medicine or engineering that's going to benefit all of us in society,” Loafman said.

Loafman said this fair also helps students learn life skills, like working through and solving problems.

Cash prizes, medals, and certificates will be awarded at a ceremony tomorrow.

