Omega Psi Phi Fraternity visits John Adams elementary school

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-In the spirit of learning more about Black History Month, students at John Adams elementary school had the chance to meet with members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity on February 17th for a day dedicated to the organization and black history.

The students were taught the importance of black history as well as contributions the Omega fraternity have made in their 106-year existence.



“I learned a lot of stuff about stepping,” said Matthew Holland, John Adams elementary student.



"And how Michael Jordan was an Omega,” said Croft, a student at John Adams elementary.



Holland and Croft were just a couple students drawn in by the Omega Hop and rich history behind the fraternity.



John Adams Elementary music teacher, Ebonie Baine, organized the event.



She said her students became curious about fraternities and sororities after seeing her wear her Delta Sigma Theta Sorority jacket.



The event was an opportunity for students to gain more knowledge on the organizations and celebrate black history month.



"I think it's important for not just kids but anybody to see the aspect from both sorority and fraternity side,” said Baine. “Our history, black history month is important to us. All month we've been trying to incorporate things and let them realize 'oh we invented this and we can do this' and it's just more of a motivational thing to keep them going and know what they can accomplish and be part of."



The Omega fraternity was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1911 and the Lawton Chapter was charted in 1952.



Eugene DeLoach, president of the chapter said they have been giving back to the community since then and sharing their history was another way of doing that.



"We talked about Psi Epsilon chapter here in Lawton,” said DeLoach. “Then we talked a little bit about the history of black history month. We also talked about stepping and the history of stepping. And we also did a little stepping to show what some of these brothers can do."



Baine said her hope is students left the event with a better knowledge of opportunities available to them.



"Some of them are fifth graders going to sixth grade,” said Baine. “So, hopefully, they'll be more inclined to be part of the mentoring programs each organization in town has and just push forward. A lot of them have dreams of being in the NBA or doctor surgeon. So, I just want them to be able to see all avenues they can achieve."



Omega Psi Phi offers scholarships for Lawton students each year.

For more information visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BoomBoomQues/.

