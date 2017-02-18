Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympians

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - People looking to raise money on Saturday for Special Olympics braved the cold pool water at the Lawton Country Club. While the jumpers agreed the weather was great, the water was still ice cold!

This is the 9th year they had a polar plunge to help pay for the Special Olympians in southwest Oklahoma to go compete. They raised $15,000, and had 60 people take the plunge.

Event organizers say any dollar amount they raise goes toward experiences that the kids will remember for a lifetime.

“To see them go across finish lines or to be the top in their group or to get those gold medals or silver medals, it's amazing to see,” said LPS Special Services Diane Keene. “So it's a big deal to the kids.”

They had groups from Lawton schools, including Tomlinson Middle School, who were one of the top fundraisers. Lawton police and fire department also participated.

The Olympians head to Stillwater for the State Special Olympics in the third week of May.

