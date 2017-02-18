Ready, set, go!: AmTryke races for AMBUCS

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The race was on at Central Mall where some familiar faces raced AmTrykes with Mountain Metro AMBUCS chapter. Meteorologist Corey Lea, Matt Dipirro and Good Morning Texoma Anchor Makenzie Burk competing against each other in the race on Saturday! Corey made his way the next round to compete with the others.

They are racing on the AmTrykes that AMBUCS provides to kids with physical disabilities so they can get out and active.

At the end, the winner was a Lawton Detective Tonya Criger.

"I think it's important to give back to our community in any way that we can,” said Criger. “Especially being a police officers. They community is being very supportive of us and anything that we can do to give back to the community and to get the AMBUCS name out there."

While this wasn't an AMBUCS fundraiser, they took donations for anyone willing to help them provide these AmTrykes to a child with disabilities. The AMBUCS next fundraiser is the car show in April.

