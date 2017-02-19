Evans' big 2nd half leads Oklahoma St past Oklahoma 96-92

By CLIFF BRUNT

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Jawun Evans scored 16 of his 27 points in the final seven minutes to help Oklahoma State rally and beat Oklahoma 96-92 on Saturday night.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 23 points and Phil Forte added 22 for the Cowboys (18-9, 7-7), who have won seven of their past eight conference games.

Oklahoma State won the earlier meeting this season 68-66 in Norman.

Rashard Odomes had career highs of 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Dante Buford and Christian James each scored 13 points for the Sooners (9-17, 3-11). The Cowboys denied Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger his 600th win.

James banked in a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Sooners an 80-69 lead midway through the second half, but Oklahoma State rallied, and Evans' layup with 1:08 remaining put the Cowboys up for good.

