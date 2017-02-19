Soul food celebration for Black History Month

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- In honor of Black history month, delicious soul food was at the center of a festival on Sunday. Sorority and fraternity members, and community leaders held their annual Soul Food Fest at St. John's Family Life Center.

Nearly 300 people showed up for the fundraiser that has become a 30-year tradition. Guests purchased the $7 plates of food, and the money will later be donated to future scholarships in the community.

Organizer of the event George Barrett said the day is simply about the people and the soul food.

"They are getting good meals,” said Barrett. “You know all the organizations of the Pan-Hellenic council we are all Greek organizations fraternities and sororities. So, we all kind of put our twist into. It's really great food they come back every year."

The food could have made you hungry just looking at it. They had ribs, black-eyed peas, cornbread, and pretty much anything you can think of that falls into the soul food category.

