Benefit fundraiser for fallen duck hunter

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The community's support keeps on rolling for the family of a local duck hunter who drowned while trying to save his friend's dog on a duck hunting trip last month. Family and friends of Tanner Shorter gathered at Duncan Moose Lodge for a benefit fundraiser on Sunday.

The goal was to raise money for Tanner's wife and their first child. The event featured a live band, stew and cornbread dinner, and plenty of drinks.

Tanner's mother Kristi Lynn, says they are truly thankful to be around love and support today and can rest easy knowing their son is looking down on them.

"We are just always wondering if he had any idea of how many people he touched," said Lynn. " What everyone has done, if he knew that he meant that much to so many people. It's just it's a wonderful feeling. We feel like he watching us and we are so appreciative for everyone being here."

Since Shorter's death, there have been a handful of fundraisers and benefits for Shorter's young family.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.