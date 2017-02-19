Bomb threat turns false alarm in Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - A bomb threat was called into an Altus fast food restaurant on Sunday, but ended up being a false alarm.

Around two Altus police say they responded to the threat at the Long John Silvers on North Main. They say the restaurant employees called police after someone called the restaurant with the threat.

Everyone was evacuated from the restaurant, and parts of the area were blocked off for safety.

Bomb-sniffing dogs from Altus Air Force Base came to search for any threat. But the restaurant was cleared of a bomb threat.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.