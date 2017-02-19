Two hurt in late night Lawton shooting

Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:12 AM EDT 2017-05-24 06:12:27 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:12 AM EDT 2017-05-24 06:12:27 GMT
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:02 AM EDT 2017-05-24 06:02:26 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:02 AM EDT 2017-05-24 06:02:26 GMT
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.
Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:02 AM EDT 2017-05-24 06:02:19 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:02 AM EDT 2017-05-24 06:02:19 GMT The typical CEO at the biggest U.S. companies made $11.5 million last year, according to a study by executive data firm Equilar for The Associated Press. The typical CEO at the biggest U.S. companies made $11.5 million last year, according to a study by executive data firm Equilar for The Associated Press. Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:02 AM EDT 2017-05-24 06:02:07 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:02 AM EDT 2017-05-24 06:02:07 GMT
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:53 AM EDT 2017-05-24 05:53:37 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:53 AM EDT 2017-05-24 05:53:37 GMT A Southern California university has granted a surprise honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class and took notes for him while he earned his MBA. A Southern California university has granted a surprise honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class and took notes for him while he earned his MBA.