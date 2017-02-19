Two hurt in late night Lawton shooting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton detectives are investigating a shooting overnight that sent two people to the hospital. It happened near Southwest 19th Street and Southwest C Avenue. Police say it happened during the late night hours of Saturday night.

The two people who were shot were sent to the hospital, and then released with minor injuries.

The identities of who was shot has not been release.

