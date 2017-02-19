MIDWEST CITY, OK (KSWO) - Two individual swimmers from Southwest Oklahoma earned the title of State Champion at the Class 5A State Swim Meet.

Deven Speed of Oklahoma won the girls 100-yard butterfly with a time of just over 58.07 seconds. She also took second place in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 58.16 seconds.

AJ Stewart of Duncan took the state title in the boys 50-yard freestyle. He finished in 22.41 seconds. He went on to take third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.15 seconds.

Other notable finishes came from Altus High School. Dayna Brown took fourth place in the girls 100-yard breaststroke. In the boys 100-yard backstroke, Chase Hubbard finished fifth for the Bulldogs. Then the Altus girls finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Altus boys and girls each ended the day with six top ten finishes. The Duncan boys racked up three. Then Deven Speed's finishes accounted for the Eisenhower girls only top ten finishes.

In the end, the Altus girls finished sixth overall, while the Bulldog boys came in seventh. The Duncan boys ended in 12th place as a school. The Eisenhower girls finished 13th. The Duncan girls ended in 25th, and the MacArthur girls finished 27th.

