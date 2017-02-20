Residents cleaning up after storm damage in SW Oklahoma

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Several people are waking up Monday to damage caused by Sunday night's storms in southwest Oklahoma.

One viewer told 7News' David Bradley that some upstairs residents of Summit Apartments at 38th & Rogers Lane are having to stay in hotels after the roof was damaged. That wasn't the only building hit in the area, though. A photo shows damage on Ridgecrest and 48th and a tree was downed on 26th and Rogers Lane as a result of the strong winds. One viewer also sent us a picture of a trampoline pulled off of a home by the wind. The owner said it had been tied down.

