Police seek help finding suitcase linked to Colorado slaying - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Police seek help finding suitcase linked to Colorado slaying

(Source KFOR) (Source KFOR)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a purple suitcase that may contain remains of a 25-year-old Colorado woman after her former boyfriend was arrested in Oklahoma on a murder charge.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2lwPqTG ) police in Colorado believe that partial remains found in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, on Wednesday were those of Ashley Mead. She disappeared from Boulder, Colorado, this month.

Investigators in the two states say they believe other remains might have been left in the suitcase somewhere between Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Investigators believe Mead was killed in Boulder and dismembered near Shreveport, Louisiana.

Thirty-two-year-old Adam Densmore was being held in the Pawnee County, Oklahoma, jail on a murder warrant from Colorado. Jail records didn't list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump budget faces Dem opposition, GOP doubts about math

    Trump budget faces Dem opposition, GOP doubts about math

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:25:10 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:25:10 GMT

    Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.

    Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.

  • House GOP health bill projection: 23 million more uninsured

    House GOP health bill projection: 23 million more uninsured

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:24:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:24:52 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • Playboy model pleads no contest for post of nude woman

    Playboy model pleads no contest for post of nude woman

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:18:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:18:09 GMT

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.

    •   
Powered by Frankly