Tribes hope Trump's 'America first' helps first Americans - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tribes hope Trump's 'America first' helps first Americans

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Native Americans are hoping President Donald Trump doesn't forget them as he promises to put "America first."

Tribes across the country have been reaching out to the Republican administration since it took office last month, saying they're ready to help it achieve its campaign promises.

Among them are five large tribes in Oklahoma as well as a tribe in Massachusetts seeking reservation lands for a $1 billion resort casino.

The National Congress of American Indians says the administration needs to include tribes in its broader plans for tax reform and energy development.

But tribes elsewhere have already steeled for battle. A rally is planned for March 10 in Washington D.C. following Trump's order expediting the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

The Trump administration didn't respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Playboy model pleads no contest for post of nude woman

    Playboy model pleads no contest for post of nude woman

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:18:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:18:09 GMT

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.

  • Trump budget faces Dem opposition, GOP doubts about math

    Trump budget faces Dem opposition, GOP doubts about math

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:17:42 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:17:42 GMT

    Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.

    Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.

  • Setting aside past rude talk, Trump and pope focus on peace

    Setting aside past rude talk, Trump and pope focus on peace

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:17:34 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:17:34 GMT

    The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

    The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

    •   
Powered by Frankly