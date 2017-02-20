Oklahoma lawmaker's bill sets rules for medical marijuana - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma lawmaker's bill sets rules for medical marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahomans won't vote until next year on whether to legalize medical marijuana, but a state lawmaker has already introduced legislation that would set the framework if sales of the drug are approved.

State Rep. Eric Proctor of Tulsa has introduced a measure that's nearly an exact replica of what's being considered in neighboring Arkansas, where medical marijuana was legalized by voters last November.

The bill mirror's Arkansas' proposed plan, calling for a maximum $7,500 fee to apply to run a dispensary and a maximum $15,000 fee to apply for a marijuana cultivation license.

Proctor, a Democrat, tells The Journal Record (http://bit.ly/2lej5QO ) that he introduced the measure so the state is prepared if voters legalize the drug for medical use.

This story has been corrected to show that Proctor is a Democrat, not a Republican.

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

