Oklahoma Senate panel passes education savings account bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Legislation creating education savings accounts for Oklahoma public school students has been approved by a state Senate panel in spite of critics who say it will siphon money away from public schools.

The Senate Committee on Education voted 9-7 Monday to send the measure to the Senate floor for a vote.

The measure by Republican Sen. Rob Standridge of Norman is one of several bills filed in the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature to create education savings accounts.

Supporters say the accounts will give parents control over a portion of their children's education tax dollars and allow them to use the money for private schools or education-related expenses like tutoring.

Opponents, including GOP Sen. Ron Sharp of Shawnee, say the bill erodes much-needed funding for public schools.

Senate Bill 560: http://bit.ly/2lDYQgk

