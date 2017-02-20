Oklahoma Senate panel passes education savings account bill - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma Senate panel passes education savings account bill

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Legislation creating education savings accounts for Oklahoma public school students has been approved by a state Senate panel in spite of critics who say it will siphon money away from public schools.

The Senate Committee on Education voted 9-7 Monday to send the measure to the Senate floor for a vote.

The measure by Republican Sen. Rob Standridge of Norman is one of several bills filed in the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature to create education savings accounts.

Supporters say the accounts will give parents control over a portion of their children's education tax dollars and allow them to use the money for private schools or education-related expenses like tutoring.

Opponents, including GOP Sen. Ron Sharp of Shawnee, say the bill erodes much-needed funding for public schools.

Senate Bill 560: http://bit.ly/2lDYQgk

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:07:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:07:22 GMT

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.

  • Trump budget faces Dem opposition, GOP doubts about math

    Trump budget faces Dem opposition, GOP doubts about math

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:07:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:07:00 GMT

    Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.

    Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.

  • Setting aside past rude talk, Trump and pope focus on peace

    Setting aside past rude talk, Trump and pope focus on peace

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:06:40 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:06:40 GMT

    The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

    The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

    •   
Powered by Frankly