OK mother looks to change death penalty requirements

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KWTV)- Roxanne Randall is one of hundreds of people petitioning to change death penalty requirements in Oklahoma. Randall’s 19-month-old son, Lincoln, died last year as a result of a violent crime.

Out of the eight different aggravating factors that would merit the death penalty in Oklahoma, none of them specifically address the murder of a child.

According to KWTV, Lincoln suffered skull fractures and died last summer. Randall’s boyfriend, Tulsa dentist Bert Franklin, was arrested in connection with the death but the most severe sentence he faces if found guilty is life in prison.

Randall created a change.org petition asking Governor Mary Fallin and U.S. Senator James Lankford them to start the process of adding child murder as a qualifier for capital punishment.

Information provided by KWTV.