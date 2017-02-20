Former Tipton teacher sentenced for inappropriate relations with students

TIPTON, OK (KSWO)- A former Tipton teacher has been sentenced to a year in jail after entering a blind plea to second-degree rape charges.

Laura Cowan will serve her time in the Tillman County Jail. She was also ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender and must give up her teaching license, which authorities say she has already done.

Cowan was charged with having sex with two students during the 2013-2014 school year. Her charges were initially dismissed when authorities could not find the students, but Cowan was charged again a few months later when they were located.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.