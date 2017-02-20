OK teachers request classroom supplies on social media - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
EDMOND, OK (KWTV)- An Oklahoma woman has come up with a unique way to help teachers. Brenda Lene created a Facebook page during last year’s budget crisis to connect thousands of people on social media with teachers struggles to get the classroom supplies they need.

Teachers post the supplies they need on the Oklahoma Education Needs/Donations Facebook page and donors from across the state ship or deliver the items to their school to help meet the needs of our underfunded classrooms.

“I kind of did it on a whim, just to see if I could get a couple of local teachers help… Some people just need pencils for testing season,” said Lene. “Immediately people were stepping up to donate school supplies to these teachers within the first 24 hours of me starting the group… It was amazing.”

According to KWTV, Lene’s page now has more than 17,000 members and has helped more than 500 Oklahoma teachers in just under a year.

Information provided by KWTV.

