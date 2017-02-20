United Way of Stephens County fundraising deadline looms

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The United Way of Stephens County fundraising campaign deadline is February 28th and they are 92 percent of the way there.

“We’re really proud of the communities we serve for answering the call to help those less fortunate,” campaign chairman Marty Askins said. “Delighted, but not surprised. Our communities have always shown a generous spirit and have been willing to offer a helping hand. All of us should be touched and gratified by that.”

This year’s goal was $300,000. More than $275,000 has been raised by businesses, industries, civic clubs, foundations and individuals.

“Obviously,” Askins said, “these last few days are critical. We need some help. Time is running out on our campaign and while our goal is $300,000, community needs are much greater. It has been and still is a difficult time for many.”

Contributions can be sent to the United Way of Stephens County, P.O. Box 1632, Duncan, OK 73534 or dropped off at the United Way office, 12 South 8th Street, Suite 9, Duncan, OK 73533. For additional information, contact Ed Darling at 580- 255-3648 or edarling@unitedwayofsc.org.

Information provided by United Way of Stephens County.