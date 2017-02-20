Crowd gathered in OKC to discuss immigration concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KWTV) – Immigrants gathered over the weekend to listen, ask questions, and collectively worry about their place as Oklahomans and Americans.

“I think the biggest fear is if I get detained and taken by immigration, what will happen to my children? My U.S. citizen children, what will happen to them?" event organizer Daisy Escalera said.

Mexican Cultural and Humanitarian Association hosted the forum Saturday at US Grant High School in Oklahoma City. According to KWTV, lawyers, law enforcement and members of the Mexican consulate to gave advice and issued warnings to the crowd.

The forum came just days after a nationwide immigration enforcement surge and reports from the Associated Press that President Donald Trump may enlist the National Guard to begin rounding up undocumented immigrants.

