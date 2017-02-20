Preliminary figures show Oklahoma revenue failure likely - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Preliminary figures show Oklahoma revenue failure likely

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma revenue officials are likely to declare a revenue failure when a state board meets Tuesday to certify the amount of state revenue lawmakers have to appropriate next year.

Preliminary figures from the Office of Management and Enterprise Services indicate collections by the general revenue fund are projected to fall 5.7 percent below estimates.

Finance officials are forced to declare a revenue failure when collections fall more than 5 percent below estimates. Funds allocated to state agencies are reduced by the amount necessary to bring spending into balance with actual revenue collections.

The Board of Equalization, including Gov. Mary Fallin and other state officials, is scheduled to meet Tuesday to certify revenue for the fiscal year that begins July 1. General revenue collections in January were 3.4 percent below projections.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:07:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:07:22 GMT

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.

  • Trump budget faces Dem opposition, GOP doubts about math

    Trump budget faces Dem opposition, GOP doubts about math

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:07:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:07:00 GMT

    Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.

    Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.

  • Setting aside past rude talk, Trump and pope focus on peace

    Setting aside past rude talk, Trump and pope focus on peace

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:06:40 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:06:40 GMT

    The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

    The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

    •   
Powered by Frankly