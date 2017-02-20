Norman officer shoots man while responding to break-in

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a Norman police officer shot and wounded a man while responding to a reported home break-in.

Norman police say the break-in was reported at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities say police officers started chasing a man and an officer opened fire multiple times after the man reportedly pointed a weapon at the officer.

Norman police say the man was wounded and taken to OU Medical Center. No officers were injured.

The shooting happened near Norman High School, but no classes were held Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday.

