Woman caught smuggling contraband into Lawton Correctional Facil - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Woman caught smuggling contraband into Lawton Correctional Facility

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A woman has been arrested after attempting to smuggle contraband into Lawton Correctional Facility on February 19th.

Guards observed Kristina Johnson acting peculiar after purchasing pies from the vending machine. According to authorities, Johnson went to the restroom after purchasing the pies. It was then that guards noticed that the seals had been tampered with.

Inside of the pie boxes, prison guards found a cell phone, almost 45 grams of marijuana, 6 grams of tobacco, and numerous ecstasy pills wrapped inside of black electrical tape.

Lawton Police arrested Johnson for bringing contraband inside of a penal institution.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:54:33 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:54:33 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:56:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:56:14 GMT

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.

  • Trump budget faces Dem opposition, GOP doubts about math

    Trump budget faces Dem opposition, GOP doubts about math

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:47:40 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-05-25 03:47:40 GMT

    Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.

    Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly