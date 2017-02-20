Woman caught smuggling contraband into Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A woman has been arrested after attempting to smuggle contraband into Lawton Correctional Facility on February 19th.

Guards observed Kristina Johnson acting peculiar after purchasing pies from the vending machine. According to authorities, Johnson went to the restroom after purchasing the pies. It was then that guards noticed that the seals had been tampered with.

Inside of the pie boxes, prison guards found a cell phone, almost 45 grams of marijuana, 6 grams of tobacco, and numerous ecstasy pills wrapped inside of black electrical tape.

Lawton Police arrested Johnson for bringing contraband inside of a penal institution.

