Texoma Spring Look Ahead

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The spring of 2016 was fairly quiet overall, but this upcoming spring season could get a little more active for us across Texoma.

Looking back on last year, there were only 5 reports of tornadoes across the KSWO viewing area. The most notable of those twisters included an EF-1 tornado that ran along the turnpike from near Elgin to Fletcher. This was on the heels of an El Nino pattern that tends to diminish the frequency of tornadoes across the Southern Plains states.

The opposite is shaping up for this spring storm season. This time, it's La Nina, or the cooling of the equatorial Pacific waters, that will be the driving force for severe weather. Under this pattern, the storm track is closer to Texoma, temperatures will likely be warmer, and there can be a bit more moisture in the region. All of those are the basic building blocks to producing severe weather.

However, not all La Nina springs behave the same. Both 2011 and 2012 produced an above average number of tornadoes for our region: 7 and 14, respectively. But in 2008, only 4 reported tornadoes touched ground in Texoma, which is one less than what was seen last spring. La Nina doesn't mean we are guaranteed to see more tornadoes or increased severe weather, but previous years' trends suggest a better chance.

Regardless of the forecast, your First Alert Weather Team will get you prepared in the days ahead and guide you through each round of severe weather. Remember...You Can Count On Us!

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.