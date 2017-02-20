Severe damage in Lawton after overnight storm



LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A strong thunderstorm with winds gusting to 69 miles per hour left severe damage in its wake as it rolled through Lawton Sunday night.

Three units in The Summit Apartment Complex were badly damaged, and three families who lived in that complex have been placed in hotels.

The roof flew off one of the buildings while residents where still inside Sunday night. The air conditioning unit from the building is on the ground and the insulation from the building is scattered everywhere.



"Basically I was scared,I was.It was a bunch of wind we thought it would pass through and then after me an my wife hears the loud noise we looked outside and there is what was the roof was off," Morris said.

Dennis Morris said he grabbed his kids and the ran out if the complex. Morris said homes can be replaced but lives can't.



"All of us are okay. We are blessed it didn't happen because It could have been worse," Morris said.



About a half mile west of The Summit Apartments, in the Ridgecrest addition, is where Aaron Morales lives, just a few blocks from his mother. As the storm was rolling through, he got into his car to check on her.



"As I walked out of my house I saw the power lines swinging back and forth sparks flying. As I turned the corner right off of Sante Fe coming up Ridgecrest here,that's when I witnessed her porch coming up and over and her just saying she was screaming Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness! My house is coming apart! Mu house is coming apart! As I pulled up there it was coming up over the top of the house and landing right there in the way" Morales said.

His mother, Bridgett Stamper said it felt like a tornado was hammering her house,the wind was so loud that it sounded like a freight train. After the storm passed, Stamper said the damage left her devastated.



"I just started crying. It just made me so sad because that was my patio that I had and it was....nice one. But you know I guess it was time for it to go I don't know but know it looks so different without it," Stamper said.

A similar scene on Northwest 34th Street. Bill Wright said things went from calm to chaotic in about three minutes.



"This tree as you can see in the background it was a beautiful tree until yesterday. It blew it apart and out into the street the city came and moved it back onto my yard for me," Wright said.



There is no set time on when construction will begin on the damage at Summit Apartments but they told me they eager to get back to their homes.

