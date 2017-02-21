Oklahoma governor names Secretary of State Mike Hunter as AG - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma governor names Secretary of State Mike Hunter as AG

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has appointed Secretary of State Mike Hunter to replace former Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who was tapped by President Donald Trump as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Fallin appointed Hunter on Monday, four days after Pruitt resigned following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate as EPA administrator.

Hunter served as first assistant attorney general under Pruitt until Fallin appointed him secretary of state and special legal counsel last year. Hunter takes over as attorney general immediately.

Hunter has also served as secretary of the Commissioners of the Land Office, a $4 billion land and investment trust in Oklahoma. Hunter previously served as secretary of state under former Gov. Frank Keating and was Keating's chief liaison to the Legislature, the state judiciary and its congressional delegation.

