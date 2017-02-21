Oklahoma House committee OKs teacher raise without funding - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma House committee OKs teacher raise without funding

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Legislation to phase in a $6,000 raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years has been approved by a state House committee although lawmakers don't know how to pay for it.

The House Appropriations and Budget Committee voted 26-2 Monday to send the measure to the House floor for a vote.

The bill by Republican Rep. Michael Rogers of Broken Arrow calls for a $1,000 pay raise next year, $2,000 the following year and $3,000 in the third year.

Republican legislative leaders have expressed support for a teacher pay raise but have not identified a funding source. A $1,000 raise would cost about $53 million a year.

Oklahoma's average teacher salary of $44,921 is last in the seven-state region and has not been raised since 2008.

House Bill 1114: http://bit.ly/2lfTxD6

