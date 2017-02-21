Inmate pleads guilty to killing cellmate at Oklahoma prison

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
The 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base now has their first female commander. Today Colonel Gregory Keeton transferred command of the wing to Colonel Andrea Themely. In Keeton's three years as commander -- the wing flew over 160,000 hours -- 536 combat pilots were produced and Romania was added to the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program. Colonel Themely says she wants to continue the work that has been done the past.
