Inmate pleads guilty to killing cellmate at Oklahoma prison

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - An inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted killing his cellmate at the maximum-security prison.

Taylor Lee Fox pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Shawn Blane Moore. According to an affidavit, Fox told authorities that he beat Moore while they were in their cell, then strangled him with the rope from a laundry bag.

Fox had been in prison on an assault conviction.

The McAlester News-Capital reports (http://bit.ly/2m40AjS ) that Fox had been set to go to trial in March, but he changed his plea earlier this month on the charges.

Information from: McAlester News-Capital, http://www.mcalesternews.com

