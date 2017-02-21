Richardson forms committee for '18 Oklahoma governor's race - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Richardson forms committee for '18 Oklahoma governor's race

Gary Richardson (Source Richardson Richardson Boudreaux) Gary Richardson (Source Richardson Richardson Boudreaux)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Former federal prosecutor Gary Richardson says he's formed an exploratory committee for next year's governor's race.

Richardson, who donated more than $2 million to his own campaign for governor in 2002, announced plans Tuesday for his exploratory committee.

Richardson ran as an independent in 2002 against Democrat Brad Henry and Republican Steve Largent and won more than 14 percent of the vote in the race that was won by Henry. Richardson said Tuesday that he'll "explore the viability of a run for the GOP nomination" next year.

Richardson served as U.S. attorney under President Ronald Reagan before founding his own law firm.

Gov. Mary Fallin can't run again because of term limits. Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb is also viewed as a likely candidate in the governor's race.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UK bomber said to have told mother 'Forgive me' before blast

    UK bomber said to have told mother 'Forgive me' before blast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:17:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:17:14 GMT

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

    With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

  • Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Trump scolds fellow NATO leaders: Spend more for military

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:15:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:15:26 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

    President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.

  • GOP senators say tough report complicates health care bill

    GOP senators say tough report complicates health care bill

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:09:22 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:09:22 GMT

    Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

    Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

    •   
Powered by Frankly